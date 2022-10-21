MorphoSys lowers FY22 sales outlook for cancer drug Monjuvi on competition woes

Oct. 21, 2022 6:53 AM ETMorphoSys AG (MPSYF), MOR, INCYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • MorphoSys (OTCPK:MPSYF) (NASDAQ:MOR) lowered its FY22 outlook for cancer drug Monjuvi' U.S. net product sales and provided preliminary Q3 sales figures.
  • Q3 Preliminary Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) U.S. net product sales are $22.2M (€21.9M). For the nine- months of 2022 sales are $64.1M (€60.2M), the company said in a press release on Friday.
  • Monjuvi, which is co-marketed by Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and MorphoSys in the U.S. — is used to treat adults with certain types of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
  • "As indicated last quarter, we are seeing the impact of increased competitive activity with additional treatment options now available for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. This led to a sequential decline of Monjuvi sales in the third quarter," said MorphoSys CEO Jean-Paul Kress.
  • For the full year 2022, MorphoSys now expects Monjuvi U.S. net product sales of ~$90M (previous forecast was of $90M to $110M).
  • The company noted that all other aspects of the financial guidance for 2022 remain unchanged.

