Sensient Technologies GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.05, revenue of $361.08M misses by $3.2M, reaffirms FY guidance
- Sensient Technologies press release (NYSE:SXT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $361.08M (+4.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.2M.
2022 OUTLOOK: Sensient is reconfirming its expectation for 2022 full year GAAP diluted earnings per share to grow at a high-teen growth rate compared to the Company’s 2021 reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.81. Our full year 2022 guidance does not include any material divestiture & other related costs, operational improvement plan costs, or results of divested businesses. The Company continues to expect 2022 revenue to grow at a high single-digit rate in local currency compared to the Company’s 2021 adjusted revenue. The Company continues to expect its 2022 adjusted EBITDA and diluted earnings per share to grow at a high single- to double-digit rate in local currency compared to the Company’s 2021 adjusted EBITDA and the Company’s 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.13.
Comments