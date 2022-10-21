Sensient Technologies GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.05, revenue of $361.08M misses by $3.2M, reaffirms FY guidance

Oct. 21, 2022 7:00 AM ETSensient Technologies Corporation (SXT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Sensient Technologies press release (NYSE:SXT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $361.08M (+4.9% Y/Y) misses by $3.2M.

  • 2022 OUTLOOK: Sensient is reconfirming its expectation for 2022 full year GAAP diluted earnings per share to grow at a high-teen growth rate compared to the Company’s 2021 reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.81. Our full year 2022 guidance does not include any material divestiture & other related costs, operational improvement plan costs, or results of divested businesses. The Company continues to expect 2022 revenue to grow at a high single-digit rate in local currency compared to the Company’s 2021 adjusted revenue. The Company continues to expect its 2022 adjusted EBITDA and diluted earnings per share to grow at a high single- to double-digit rate in local currency compared to the Company’s 2021 adjusted EBITDA and the Company’s 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.13.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.