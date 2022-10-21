American Express GAAP EPS of $2.47 beats by $0.06, revenue of $13.56B misses by $20M, re-affirms FY22 guidance

Oct. 21, 2022 7:01 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • American Express press release (NYSE:AXP): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.47 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $13.56B (+24.1% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
  • The increase was primarily driven by increased Card Member spending.
  • Card Member Spending Up 21%, Driven By Continued Momentum Across Goods & Services And Travel & Entertainment Spending
  • The demand for travel has exceeded our expectations throughout the year, with spending on T&E increasing 57 percent from a year earlier and T&E spending volumes in our international markets surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time this quarter, both on an FX-adjusted basis.
  • added 3.3 million proprietary cards in the quarter, and saw acquisitions of U.S. Consumer Platinum and Gold cards and U.S. Business Platinum cards each hit record highs.
  • Consolidated provisions for credit losses were $778 million, compared with a benefit of $191 million a year ago.
  • Based on the company’s performance to date, it continues to expect full-year revenue growth of 23% to 25% vs. 25.24% consensus and now expects to be above its original full-year EPS guidance range of $9.25 to $9.65 vs. $9.84 consensus.

