Interpublic Group of Companies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.04, revenue of $2.3B beats by $20M
Oct. 21, 2022 7:02 AM ETThe Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Interpublic Group of Companies press release (NYSE:IPG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $2.3B (+1.8% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- CEO comment: “Despite heightened macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, we are upgrading our expectation for organic growth for the full year to 7%. With growth at that level, we expect to achieve adjusted EBITA margin of 16.6%. As we further evolve our offerings and align our portfolio in the service of clients, we see significant opportunity to keep creating value for all of our stakeholders.”
