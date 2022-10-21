Interpublic Group of Companies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.04, revenue of $2.3B beats by $20M

Oct. 21, 2022 7:02 AM ETThe Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Interpublic Group of Companies press release (NYSE:IPG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $2.3B (+1.8% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • CEO comment: “Despite heightened macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, we are upgrading our expectation for organic growth for the full year to 7%. With growth at that level, we expect to achieve adjusted EBITA margin of 16.6%. As we further evolve our offerings and align our portfolio in the service of clients, we see significant opportunity to keep creating value for all of our stakeholders.”

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.