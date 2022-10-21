Instacart said to postpone plans for IPO this year

Oct. 21, 2022 7:06 AM ETInstacart (ICART)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Instacart company closeup sign is seen in Toronto, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

  • Food delivery firm Instacart (ICART) is said to move away from a plan to go public this year as public markets volatility has chilled the IPO market.
  • Instacart (ICART) had planned to make its financial information public this, beginning the official IPO process, though the plans were halted, according to a New York Times report from late Thursday.
  • Instacart (ICART) isn't withdrawing it's original IPO filing and appears to be looking for more favorable market conditions to go public, according to the NYT report.
  • The WSJ reported in late July that Instacart (ICART) was said to be targeting an IPO before the end of the year.
  • In May San Francisco-based Instacart (ICART) said it confidentially filed a draft document for an IPO of the grocery delivery company.

