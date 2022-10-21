Shell (NYSE:SHEL) has resumed export operations from the Forcados oil terminal in Nigeria after a 10-week interruption, the company said late Thursday.

Shell (SHEL) said shipments restarted following the completion of repair work at the facility in the country's Niger Delta region and the removal and clamping theft points along the pipeline to ensure full crude oil receipt at the terminal.

Nigeria's government has blamed rampant theft on the pipelines for shutting down wells and hurting investment.

The government has said the resumption of operations at the 400K bbl/day Forcados terminal and the Trans-Niger Pipeline will help add 500K barrels to daily production by the end of November.

Nigeria produced an average of 1.14M bbl/day of crude oil and condensate in September, according to Bloomberg.

