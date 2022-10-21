Huntington Bancshares GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.9B beats by $60M

Oct. 21, 2022 7:09 AM ETHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Huntington Bancshares press release (NASDAQ:HBAN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $1.9B (+11.8% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR), excluding Notable Items, increased $109 million, or 14%, from the prior quarter to $867 million.
  • Average total loans and leases increased $3.0 billion, or 3%, from the prior quarter to $117.0 billion. Excluding the decrease in PPP loans, average total loans and leases increased $3.3 billion, or 3%, from the prior quarter.
  • Average total deposits increased $1.0 billion from the prior quarter.
  • Net charge-offs of 0.15% of average total loans and leases for the quarter, and 0.08% year to date.
  • Nonperforming assets have declined five consecutive quarters.
  • Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $2.2 billion, or 1.89% of total loans and leases at quarter end.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) risk-based capital ratio increased to 9.27%, within our 9% to 10% operating guideline.
  • Ranked first nationally for SBA 7(a) loan origination by volume for the fifth year in a row for SBA fiscal year 2022 and the 14th year in a row that Huntington has been the largest originator, by volume, of SBA 7(a) loans within footprint.
  • Huntington was named a Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance 2022, reflecting our commitment to colleagues.

