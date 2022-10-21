Huntington Bancshares GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.9B beats by $60M
Oct. 21, 2022 7:09 AM ETHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Huntington Bancshares press release (NASDAQ:HBAN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.9B (+11.8% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR), excluding Notable Items, increased $109 million, or 14%, from the prior quarter to $867 million.
- Average total loans and leases increased $3.0 billion, or 3%, from the prior quarter to $117.0 billion. Excluding the decrease in PPP loans, average total loans and leases increased $3.3 billion, or 3%, from the prior quarter.
- Average total deposits increased $1.0 billion from the prior quarter.
- Net charge-offs of 0.15% of average total loans and leases for the quarter, and 0.08% year to date.
- Nonperforming assets have declined five consecutive quarters.
- Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $2.2 billion, or 1.89% of total loans and leases at quarter end.
- Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) risk-based capital ratio increased to 9.27%, within our 9% to 10% operating guideline.
- Ranked first nationally for SBA 7(a) loan origination by volume for the fifth year in a row for SBA fiscal year 2022 and the 14th year in a row that Huntington has been the largest originator, by volume, of SBA 7(a) loans within footprint.
- Huntington was named a Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance 2022, reflecting our commitment to colleagues.
