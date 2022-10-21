Foxconn says production at iPhone factory is normal amid COVID restrictions: report

Oct. 21, 2022 7:12 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL), HNHPFBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Foxconn company office building

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Foxconn (OTCPK:HNHPF) said that production at its largest iPhone factory in China is normal amid ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, Reuters reported.
  • The news outlet, citing a comment from the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier, noted that the restrictions in Zhengzhou have had "little impact" on its production of iPhone models and that operations are still "normal."
  • Zhengzhou has been dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 since October 8.
  • Earlier this week, the Zhengzhou campus banned all dining in and told workers they must take their meals back to their rooms, Reuters added, citing the company's official WeChat.
  • Foxconn's (OTCPK:HNHPF) Zhengzhou campus assembles Apple's (AAPL) iPhone and has approximately 300,000 workers.
  • Apple (AAPL) is slated to report fourth-quarter results on October 27 after the close of trading.
  • Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) unveiled several new products this week, including updated versions of its Apple TV set-top box and iPad Pro tablet.

