Lannett gets FDA approval to manufacture Numbrino® at Seymour plant
Oct. 21, 2022 7:10 AM ETLannett Company, Inc. (LCI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved micro-cap generic drugmaker Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) to rapidly expand liquid drug manufacturing of Numbrino®, the company's branded topical anesthetic product, at its main plant in Seymour, Indiana.
- The company previously manufactured Numbrino and other liquid drug products at its Carmel, New York plant, which it sold in March of this year as part of a restructuring and cost reduction plan.
- NUMBRINO is indicated for the introduction of local anesthesia of the mucous membranes for diagnostic procedures and surgeries on or through the nasal cavities of adults.
Comments