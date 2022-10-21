Lannett gets FDA approval to manufacture Numbrino® at Seymour plant

Oct. 21, 2022 7:10 AM ETLannett Company, Inc. (LCI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved micro-cap generic drugmaker Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) to rapidly expand liquid drug manufacturing of Numbrino®, the company's branded topical anesthetic product, at its main plant in Seymour, Indiana.
  • The company previously manufactured Numbrino and other liquid drug products at its Carmel, New York plant, which it sold in March of this year as part of a restructuring and cost reduction plan.
  • NUMBRINO is indicated for the introduction of local anesthesia of the mucous membranes for diagnostic procedures and surgeries on or through the nasal cavities of adults.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.