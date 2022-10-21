JD St-Martin becomes president at Lightspeed Commerce

Oct. 21, 2022 7:13 AM ETLightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD), LSPD:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • JD St-Martin has been promoted as president of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD).
  • St-Martin joined Lightspeed (LSPD) in May 2019 through the acquisition of Chronogolf, a SaaS company he co-founded in 2013. He was named Lightspeed's senior vice president of global sales in July 2020.
  • In this role, St-Martin will expand beyond his responsibilities as chief revenue officer, now directly accountable for the strategic direction and overall performance for all of Lightspeed's verticals.
  • Lightspeed's chief business officer Michael DeSimone will be departing at the end of 2022.

