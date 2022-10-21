JD St-Martin becomes president at Lightspeed Commerce
- JD St-Martin has been promoted as president of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD).
- St-Martin joined Lightspeed (LSPD) in May 2019 through the acquisition of Chronogolf, a SaaS company he co-founded in 2013. He was named Lightspeed's senior vice president of global sales in July 2020.
- In this role, St-Martin will expand beyond his responsibilities as chief revenue officer, now directly accountable for the strategic direction and overall performance for all of Lightspeed's verticals.
- Lightspeed's chief business officer Michael DeSimone will be departing at the end of 2022.
