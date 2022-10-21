Bristol Myers heart drug Camzyos gets FDA review for expanded use

Oct. 21, 2022 7:24 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) application seeking expanded approval of heart drug Camzyos (mavacamten) to reduce the need for septal reduction therapy (SRT).
  • Camzyos is currently approved in the U.S. to treat adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class 2-3 obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms.
  • The FDA is expected to make a decision on the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) by June 16, 2023, the company said in press release on Friday.
  • The sNDA was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called VALOR-HCM.
  • HCM is a disorder in which the heart muscle becomes thickened which can make it harder for the heart to pump blood.
  • "Currently, it is recommended that many patients with severe symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy undergo SRT. This often requires either an open-heart surgical procedure or septal ablation procedure – both specialized care options,” said Roland Chen, senior vice president and head of cardiovascular development, Global Drug Development at Bristol Myers.

