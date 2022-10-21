Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Q3 earnings, excluding notable items, trailed the consensus as expenses and the provision for credit losses rose from the previous quarter and the year-ago periods, according to its results posted Friday. For 2022 guidance, the bank sees increased loan and net interest income growth boosting adjusted revenue growth.

2022 average loan balance guidance growth of ~9% Y/Y vs. previous guidance of ~8% growth.

Expects net interest income growth of 20%-22%, vs. prior guidance of ~16%-18%; excluding PPP loans, it expects NII to rise 23%-25% versus its prior view of +19%-21%.

For Q4, NII is expected to increase 7%-9%.

FY2022 adjusted revenue is expected to rise 11%-12% vs. prior view of 7.5%-8.5%. It expects capital markets to generate revenue in the $80M-$90M range, ex CVA/DVA, in Q4.

Regions (RF) reaffirmed guidance for adjusted noninterest expenses to rise 4.5%-5.5% in 2022, but boosted its expected adjusted operating leverage to 6% vs. 3.00% previously.

During Q3, the company took a $179M charge related to a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over one type of overdraft fee the bank discontinued last year. It also

Q3 EPS of $0.54, excluding charges from the CFPB settlement and a benefit from the sale of unsecured consumer loans, trailed the $0.59 consensus and dropped from $0.59 in Q2 and $0.66 in Q3 2021. Including the settlement charge and the loan sale gain, Q3 2022 EPS was $0.43.

Regions (RF) stock has slipped 0.5% in Friday premarket trading.

Q3 NII (taxable equivalent basis) of $1.27B rose from $1.12B in the prior quarter and from $1.12B in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net interest margin (FTE) increased to 3.68% from 3.44% in Q2 and from 3.30% in the year-ago quarter.

Noninterest income of $605M fell from $640M in the prior quarter and dropped from $649M in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted total revenue of $1.87B, beating the $1.81B consensus, grew from $1.75B in Q2 and from $1.61B in Q3 2021.

Total average loans increased to $94.7B from $90.8B in the previous quarter. Total average deposits of $135.5B fell from $139.6B in Q2.

Provision for credit losses was $135M vs. $60M in the previous quarter and a benefit of $155M in the year-ago period. Adjusted net loans charged-off as a percentage of average loans (annualized) was 0.19% vs. 0.17% in Q2 and 0.14% in Q3 2021.

Q3 adjusted noninterest expense of $988M increased from $954M in Q2 and from $918M in Q3 2021.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Regions Financial (RF) GAAP EPS of $0.43 misses by $0.11, revenue of $1.86B beats by $50M