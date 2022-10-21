Verizon Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.03, revenue of $34.2B beats by $410M
Oct. 21, 2022 7:31 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Verizon press release (NYSE:VZ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $34.2B (+4.0% Y/Y) beats by $410M.
- Wireless service revenue growth and higher wireless equipment revenue more than offset wireline declines and the net impact of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in 2021.
-
Total Wireless:
- Total wireless service revenue of $18.8 billion, a 10.0 percent increase year over year.
- Total retail postpaid churn of 1.17 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.92 percent.
- Postpaid phone net additions of 8,000.
Total Broadband:
- Total broadband net additions of 377,000, including 342,000 fixed wireless net additions, reflecting a strong demand for reliable and high-value broadband offerings. Total broadband net additions increased 109,000 from second-quarter 2022, and fixed wireless net additions increased 86,000 from second-quarter 2022.
- More than 40 million households covered by fixed wireless in third-quarter 2022, including over 30 million households covered by 5G Ultra Wideband.
- 61,000 Fios Internet net additions, an increase from 36,000 Fios Internet net additions in second-quarter 2022.
-
Outlook and guidance
Verizon continues to expect the following results for full-year 2022:
- Reported wireless service revenue growth of 8.5 to 9.5 percent.
- Reported service and other revenue growth of minus 1 percent to flat.
- Adjusted EBITDA growth of minus 1.5 percent to flat.
- Re-affirms adjusted EPS of $5.10 to $5.25 vs. $5.17 consensus.
- Adjusted effective income tax rate in the range of 23 percent to 25 percent.
- Capital spending, excluding C-Band, in the range of $16.5 billion to $17.5 billion. Additional expenditures related to the deployment of the company's C-Band 5G network are expected to be in the range of $5 billion to $6 billion.
Comments (12)