Verizon Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.03, revenue of $34.2B beats by $410M

Oct. 21, 2022
  • Verizon press release (NYSE:VZ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $34.2B (+4.0% Y/Y) beats by $410M.
  • Wireless service revenue growth and higher wireless equipment revenue more than offset wireline declines and the net impact of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in 2021.

  • Total Wireless:

    • Total wireless service revenue of $18.8 billion, a 10.0 percent increase year over year.
    • Total retail postpaid churn of 1.17 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.92 percent.
    • Postpaid phone net additions of 8,000.

    Total Broadband:

    • Total broadband net additions of 377,000, including 342,000 fixed wireless net additions, reflecting a strong demand for reliable and high-value broadband offerings. Total broadband net additions increased 109,000 from second-quarter 2022, and fixed wireless net additions increased 86,000 from second-quarter 2022.
    • More than 40 million households covered by fixed wireless in third-quarter 2022, including over 30 million households covered by 5G Ultra Wideband.
    • 61,000 Fios Internet net additions, an increase from 36,000 Fios Internet net additions in second-quarter 2022.

  • Outlook and guidance

    Verizon continues to expect the following results for full-year 2022:

    • Reported wireless service revenue growth of 8.5 to 9.5 percent.
    • Reported service and other revenue growth of minus 1 percent to flat.
    • Adjusted EBITDA growth of minus 1.5 percent to flat.
    • Re-affirms adjusted EPS of $5.10 to $5.25 vs. $5.17 consensus.
    • Adjusted effective income tax rate in the range of 23 percent to 25 percent.
    • Capital spending, excluding C-Band, in the range of $16.5 billion to $17.5 billion. Additional expenditures related to the deployment of the company's C-Band 5G network are expected to be in the range of $5 billion to $6 billion.

