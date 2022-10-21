Regeneron wins six-month pediatric exclusivity for Eylea in U.S. market

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) announced Friday that the FDA awarded pediatric exclusivity for its blockbuster eye therapy Eylea extending its U.S. market exclusivity by another six months through May 17, 2024.
  • The decision was backed by data from two Phase 3 trials, BUTTERFLEYE and FIREFLEYE, designed to evaluate Eylea in preterm infants with retinopathy of prematurity (ROP).
  • Eylea injection, also known as aflibercept, is curently under the FDA’s priority review for ROP based on data from BUTTERFLEYE and FIREFLEYE.
  • German healthcare company Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) has partnered with Regeneron (REGN) to develop Eylea for overseas markets.
  • Eylea, indicated for eye conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy, generated $5.8B of net product sales in 2021 from the U.S.

Comments (1)

