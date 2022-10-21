Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) shares surged over 6% at pre-market highs after its Q3 earnings release promised continued sales and margin improvement in coming quarters.

In an 8-K filing on Friday, the Swedish automotive safety supplier posted narrow misses on top and bottom lines, coming up short of recently raised consensus estimates. The filing also indicated that adjusted operating income for the first 9 months of the year has fallen 28% from the figure reached in the same period last year despite a 6.5% increase in sales.

“Price adjustment discussions with our customers for cost increases related to labor, logistics and utilities are progressing,” CEO Mikael Bratt said. “Our actions initiated earlier in the year are now delivering results, especially our price adjustments to compensate for the inflationary pressures and our cost reduction activities.”

He added that margin improvement in the fourth quarter will be bolstered not only by pricing actions but staffing reductions, cost-cutting actions, and seasonal impacts. Bratt also said that his company has reached agreements “in more than 90% of the raw material related price adjustment discussions” that it has opened during 2022.

Shares of Autoliv (ALV) rose 6.26% as of 7:40 AM ET on Friday.

