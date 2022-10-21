Sientra falls after $13.2M underwritten public offering announcement

Oct. 21, 2022 7:45 AM ETSientra, Inc. (SIEN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) fell 23.12% pre-market after the medical aesthetics company said it priced an underwritten public offering of 34.8M shares and accompanying warrants at a combined public offering price of $0.38 per unit.
  • The gross proceeds are expected to be $13.2M, and may be used for general working capital purposes.
  • The warrants enable the holders to purchase up to an aggregate of 34.8M shares, and carry an exercise price of $0.46 per share.
  • The warrants, exercisable immediately, will expire five years following the date of issuance.
  • Additionally, the underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 5.2M shares and warrants to purchase up to the same number of shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Oct. 25.
  • Source: Press Release

Comments

