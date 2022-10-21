Medaro Mining announces $4M private offering
Oct. 21, 2022 7:51 AM ETMedaro Mining Corp. (MEDAF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Medaro Mining (OTCPK:MEDAF) has announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 16.66M flow-through units at $0.18/unit for gross proceeds of up to $3M and up to 6.66M non-flow-through units at $0.15/unit for gross proceeds of up to $1M.
- Each flow-through unit will be composed of common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable at $0.30/share for two years from issuance.
- Each non-flow-through unit will be composed of one common share and one-half of one warrant.
- Net proceeds from the offering will go towards exploration expenditures, further development of its lithium extraction technology and working capital.
Comments