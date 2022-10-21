Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) pared some of its decline in pre-market trading Friday on a report that the the White House is not aware of a national security review for Musk Ventures.

A White House spokesperson told Bloomberg that "we don't know of any such discussions" regarding a review of Musk's deals.

Twitter (TWTR) shares were off by more than 4% after earlier dropping 16% following a Bloomberg update on the White House and Musk.

The headline came after a Bloomberg report on Thursday night that said the Biden Administration is weighing if some of billionaire Elon Musk's deals should be subject to national security reviews, including his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter (TWTR), and SpaceX's (SPACE) Starlink satellite network.

The U.S. officials are said to be concerned about Musk's plans to buy Twitter (TWTR), which includes a group of foreign investors, according to the report. Discussions are said to be at early stage as the U.S. officials look at legal options.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that plans for the close of Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter by next Friday are moving forward in good faith after months of legal wrangling.

Earlier Twitter (TWTR) reportedly told employees there are no plans for mass layoff, despite media reports indicating Musk could remove the majority of the company's workforce once he takes control.