American Express (NYSE:AXP) stock has slid 5.2% in Friday premarket trading as the credit card company boosted its provision for credit losses amid the uncertain economic outlook. In addition, the company kept its 2022 revenue guidance unchanged.

Based on the company's results to date, AXP has increased its guidance for 2022 EPS to above its original guidance rage of $9.25-$9.65. That could still be a disappointment to investors as the consensus estimate is $9.84.

It still expects revenue growth of 23%-25%. Based on 2021 revenue of $42.4B, that brings AmEx's (AXP) expected range to $52.1B-$53.0B. The consensus estimate is $53.1B.

The company also introduced some guidance for the next two years. For 2023, it said it expects "higher than long-term aspirational levels of revenue growth" and for 2024 and beyond targets revenue growth of over 10% and EPS growth in the mid-teens.

In Q3, total network volumes increased 19% Y/Y to $394.4B in Q3, but eased off of the $395B level in Q2.

Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.47 vs. $2.42 consensus, fell from $2.57 in Q2 but up from $2.27 in Q3 2021.

Q3 revenue of $13.56B vs. $13.58B consensus, $13.40B in Q2 and $10.93B in the year-ago quarter.

"The demand for travel has exceeded our expectations throughout the year, with spending on T&E increasing 57 percent from a year earlier and T&E spending volumes in our international markets surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time this quarter, both on an FX-adjusted basis," said Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri.

American Express (AXP) added 3.3M proprietary cards in the quarter and saw acquisitions of U.S. Consumer Platinum and Gold cards and U.S. Business Platinum cards each hit record highs, he added.

Provision for credit losses $778M vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $598M, vs. $410M in Q2 and benefit of $191M in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated expenses were $10.3B vs. $10.4B in Q2 and $8.7B in the year-ago quarter.

Global Consumer Services Group Q3 pretax income of $1.31B, down from $1.4B in Q2 and up from $1.25B in Q3 2021.

Global Commercial Services Q3 pretax income of $774M, down from $817M in the previous quarter and up from $699M in the year-ago quarter.

Global Merchant and Network Services Q3 pretax income was $792M, down from $815M in Q2 and up from $513M in Q3 2021.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

