Former GM exec John Schwegman joins Mullen as chief commercial officer

Oct. 21, 2022 8:10 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Automakers Display New Models At The Los Angeles Auto Show

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • Former General Motors (GM) executive John Schwegman has been appointed as chief commercial officer at Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) to drive firm's next phase of EV growth.
  • Schwegman, who held various executive-level roles in 35 years of his career at GM, will focus on growth strategy for Mullen's (MULN) lineup of commercial EVs, covering Class 1 through Class 6 of light- and medium-duty trucks.
  • The Southern California-based automotive company recently made a majority acquisition of Bollinger Motors, whose portfolio includes Class 3 through Class 6 commercial vehicles.
  • Schwegman will oversee new enterprise and fleet sales opportunities across all Mullen-Bollinger commercial vehicle categories.
  • Earlier this week, MULN shares surged after Electric Last Mile acquisition
  • Shares are up over 2% premarket today

