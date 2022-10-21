Verizon (NYSE:VZ) shares slipped on Friday as the telecom provider reported mixed third-quarter results and said it would start a cost savings plan to take out between $2B and $3B in annual expenses by 2025.

The Hans Vestberg-led Verizon (VZ) added just 8,000 postpaid phone subscribers, well below estimates and the 708,000 total postpaid phone subscribers that rival AT&T (T) added during the same period.

The company earned an adjusted $1.32 per share on $34.2B in revenue, topping estimates of $1.29 per share and $33.79B in revenue. Revenue attributed to wireless was $18.8B during the period, up 10% year-over-year.

New York City-based Verizon (VZ) also said it added 377,000 broadband subscribers, including 342,000 fixed wireless subscribers.

Verizon (VZ) shares fell almost 1% to $36.67 in premarket trading, near its 52-week low.

The company said it continues to expect wireless service revenue growth between 8.5% and 9.5% for 2022, while adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between minus 1.5% and flat. Verizon (VZ) also re-affirmed its adjusted earnings per share guidance between $5.10 and $5.25, compared to analysts estimates of $5.17 per share.

In the release, Vestberg said the new cost savings program, as well as pricing action taken earlier this year, shows that the company is "being deliberate and strategic in our decisions to strengthen our business."

Verizon (VZ) will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. to discuss the results.

Earlier this month, Verizon (VZ) underwent some restructuring, putting its top lawyer, Craig Sillman, in charge of its new Global Services Organization.