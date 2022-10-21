ICL expands digital suite in India with ICleaf
Oct. 21, 2022 8:17 AM ETICL Group Ltd (ICL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ICL (NYSE:ICL) has launched a revolutionary diagnostics tool, ICLeaf which will provide farmers with a personal prescription for maximizing yield.
- The tool measures 10 different elements in a leaf sample and then delivers accurate, real-time feedback and a recommendation regarding nutrient use.
- ICLeaf is currently available for grape, cotton, banana, tomato and pomegranate crops in India, with other crops being added.
- The digital technology suite – including the ICLeaf and Crop Advisor solutions, among others – was developed by Agmatix, an ICL owned digital ag startup, which developed the world’s first single engine designed to drive the agronomic innovation cycle from research and experimental data into meaningful and actionable insights.
- “This unique specialty service will assist farmers in planning for optimum nutrient management, by timely identifying deficiencies and enabling them to use the right products at the right time to improve yields and increase sales,” said Elad Aharonson, president of Growing Solutions
Comments