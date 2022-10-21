According to Chinese outlet Jieman, Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) is due to restructure its business to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.

The report stated that the organizational changes began on Friday, impacting the automaker’s business unit and user development and service center. A number of senior officers will also see roles reshuffled as the business silos are reorganized.

The report indicated that more sweeping changes are due to be announced next week when full restructuring moves become clarified.

