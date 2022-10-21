Bluesky Digital Assets launches its Blockchain Engagement Platform

Oct. 21, 2022 8:24 AM ETBluesky Digital Assets Corp. (BTCWF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Bluesky Digital Assets (OTCQB:BTCWF) has announced the formal launch of its Blockchain Engagement Platform.
  • Bluesky has continued to diversify and grow its business focus with the aim of being more than just a crypto currency miner.
  • This production launch of BlueskyINTEL's Web Engagement Platform represents the second release stage of a dedicated business roadmap for the diversification of Bluesky's business.
  • "This in the middle positioning creates a lot of potential business opportunities that we can explore and convert to value for our business, stakeholders, and shareholders." said Anthony R. Pearlman, COO.

