Bluesky Digital Assets launches its Blockchain Engagement Platform
Oct. 21, 2022 8:24 AM ETBluesky Digital Assets Corp. (BTCWF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Bluesky Digital Assets (OTCQB:BTCWF) has announced the formal launch of its Blockchain Engagement Platform.
- Bluesky has continued to diversify and grow its business focus with the aim of being more than just a crypto currency miner.
- This production launch of BlueskyINTEL's Web Engagement Platform represents the second release stage of a dedicated business roadmap for the diversification of Bluesky's business.
- "This in the middle positioning creates a lot of potential business opportunities that we can explore and convert to value for our business, stakeholders, and shareholders." said Anthony R. Pearlman, COO.
