Borr Drilling wins five new drilling contracts in Mexico worth $715M

Oct. 20, 2022 1:18 PM ETBorr Drilling Limited (BORR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Offshore Jack Up Rig in The Middle of The Sea

nielubieklonu/iStock via Getty Images

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) +3.5% in Thursday's trading after saying its Performex joint venture company in Mexico secured new contracts for five of its premium jack-up drillships with a combined value of $715M.

Borr (BORR) said it entered into new contracts with Opex Perforadora and Perforadora Profesional, which provide integrated well services to Mexico's state-owned Pemex.

The contracts take immediate effect and the rigs will remain under charter until year-end 2025.

The company said the deals have "enhanced terms that are expected to improve the economic efficiency of the business."

Based on Borr's (BORR) projections for 2024, shares are currently trading at an inexpensive 4x EV/EBITDA, Henrik Alex writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.