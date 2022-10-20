Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) +3.5% in Thursday's trading after saying its Performex joint venture company in Mexico secured new contracts for five of its premium jack-up drillships with a combined value of $715M.

Borr (BORR) said it entered into new contracts with Opex Perforadora and Perforadora Profesional, which provide integrated well services to Mexico's state-owned Pemex.

The contracts take immediate effect and the rigs will remain under charter until year-end 2025.

The company said the deals have "enhanced terms that are expected to improve the economic efficiency of the business."

Based on Borr's (BORR) projections for 2024, shares are currently trading at an inexpensive 4x EV/EBITDA, Henrik Alex writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.