Fangdd received Nasdaq notification regarding minimum market value deficiency
Oct. 21, 2022 8:34 AM ETFangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Fangdd Network (NASDAQ:DUO) has received Nasdaq notification that it is not in compliance with the minimum market value requirement.
- The company no longer meets the minimum market value requirement based on the market value of for the 30 consecutive business days from September 8, 2022 to October 19, 2022.
- The company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until April 18, 2023, to regain compliance.
- In the event that the company does not regain compliance by April 18, 2023, the company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance, or may face delisting.
- The Company intends to monitor its market value of publicly held shares between now and April 18, 2023 and intends to cure the deficiency within the prescribed grace period.
