Husqvarna AB (publ) GAAP EPS of SEK0.47, revenue of SEK12.2B beats by SEK11.41B
Oct. 21, 2022 8:34 AM ETHusqvarna AB (publ) (HUSQF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Husqvarna AB (publ) press release (OTCPK:HUSQF): Q3 GAAP EPS of SEK0.47.
- Revenue of SEK12.2B (+19.8% Y/Y) beats by SEK11.41B.
- Operating income was SEK 555m (926) and the operating margin 4.5% (9.1). Excluding items affecting comparability, operating income was SEK 601m (926) and the operating margin 4.9% (9.1).
- Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -46m (0), and related to restructuring costs in Russia, see page 18.
- Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.47 (1.10) and earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.47 (1.10).
- Cash flow from operations and investments was SEK -645m (985), the decrease was mainly related to lower operating income and negative cash flow from working capital changes. Direct operating cash flow was SEK 338m (1,764).
- Operating working capital / net sales amounted to 28.1% (21.3).
Comments