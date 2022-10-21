AmeraMex International receives a $7.1M rental agreement from the US military
Oct. 21, 2022 8:25 AM ETAmeraMex International, Inc. (AMMX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AmeraMex International (OTCQB:AMMX) has announced that it has received a five- year rental agreement from the US military for $7.1M.
- The five-year agreement is for six new Taylor Reach Stackers and this specific military base will use the reach stackers to off-load incoming containers of equipment and supplies from trucks and rail.
- "We like rental agreements as they generate steady cash flow and, after an agreement expires, we refurbish the equipment, if necessary, and sell back into the open market.” said CEO Lee Hamre.
