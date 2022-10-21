E-Home Household Services subsidiary provides business plan and partners with traditional Chinese medicine company

  •  E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) subsidiary Zhongrun (Fujian) Pharmaceutical to expand market coverage and medical product offerings via online and offline sales networks in Fujian province, China.
  • Zhongrun also reached partnership with top traditional Chinese medicine company Zhejiang Huisong Pharmaceutical.
  • Zhongrun will initiate in-depth cooperation with offline pharmaceutical chain stores and with major online pharmaceutical e-commerce platforms and will penetrate through both offline and online sales channels.
  • Zhongrun will help supply and distribute epidemic prevention and influenza drugs such as herba houttuyniae electuaries in China Fujian province produced by Huisong, one of the top 10 TCM exporters in China. 

