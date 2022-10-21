Stocks futures are once again pointing to a decline at the start of Friday's trading, with the S&P 500 in danger of posting its third consecutive day of declines. Ongoing concerns about interest rates have caused stocks to fall lately, winding back some of the rebound posted early this week.

Amid these macro concerns, the pace of earnings releases has continued to rise. Looking at these single-stock stories, here are some stocks to watch for Friday:

Snap ( NYSE: SNAP disappointing Q3 revenue figure. Investors also worried about the fact that the company failed to provide a Q4 forecast.

disappointing Q3 revenue figure. Investors also worried about the fact that the company failed to provide a Q4 forecast. Disappointing quarterly results and a reduced forecast pushed Whirlpool (WHR) lower in premarket trading. Shares of the household appliance maker dropped about 4%, with the company suffering from what it called "ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and continued elevated levels of inflation that resulted in slowing demand."

American Express (AXP) reported a Q3 profit that topped analysts' expectations. However, the firm's revenue total failed to meet projections, despite rising 24% from last year to reach nearly $13.6B. Shares of the credit card giant slipped more than 4% before the opening bell.

Schlumberger (SLB) edged higher in premarket trading after the firm exceeded expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue rose 28% to $7.5B, surpassing estimates by $400M.

Twitter (TWTR) lost ground in premarket action amid concerns that U.S. regulators might scrutinize the firm's planned buyout by billionaire Elon Musk. Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that Musk had told potential investors that he planned to cut TWTR's staffing size by about 75% once he takes control.

