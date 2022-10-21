RBC Capital Markets analyst Ashish Sabadra has downgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to Sector Perform from Outperform as mortgage, foreign exchange and interest-rate headwinds are set to keep weighing on revenue growth next year.

Equifax (EFX) stock slipped 0.8% in Friday premarket trading, after sliding 6.2% in the prior session, when the company cut year guidance as the housing cooldown hurt its Mortgage Solutions revenue.

"In addition, mix shift and investments partially offset by cloud savings could weigh on margins, while higher interest expense could weigh on EPS growth," Sabadra wrote in a recent note to clients.

He also contended that a potential slowdown in consumer lending could be another headwind for EFX's Online Information Solutions revenue growth, which already fell 6% Y/Y in the third quarter. Still, "We're continuing to see higher than normal levels of shopping, which continued throughout the quarter and tends to benefit USIS credit file pool," Equifax CEO Mark Begor pointed out at his company's Q3 earnings call.

That being said, the analyst reduced his 2023 EPS estimate to $7.50 from $7.75. That compares with the average Wall Street estimate of $8.13.

At the same time, though, Truist analyst Gustavo Gala reiterated Equifax (EFX) with a Buy as its EPS weakness could persist through 2023 given its cyclicality to the troubled mortgage market, but then start to normalize thereafter.

That trend "is supported by faster through-the-cycle sustainable ugr, a better l-t EBITDA margin profile and likely accelerating FCF and ROIC growth," Gala wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha's Quant system screens Equifax (EFX) as a Sell (with the poorest marks in valuation and growth), while the average Wall Street analyst views the stock as a Buy (7 Strong Buy, 5 Buy, 8 Hold).

