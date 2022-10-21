Hawaiian enters commercial deal to operate freighter aircraft for Amazon
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) shares popped 3% Friday morning after the airline entered into a deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to operate and maintain an initial fleet of ten Airbus A330-300 freighter aircraft, starting in the fall of 2023.
- The airline will maintain and fly Amazon's (AMZN) A330s to help move cargo between airports near the online retailer's operations facilities. The agreement also contemplates the ability to expand the fleet depending on Amazon's future business needs.
- The initial 10 aircraft will enter into service in 2023 and 2024.
- In addition, Hawaiian (HA) issued Amazon (AMZN) warrants to acquire up to 15% of its common shares pursuant to the commercial deal. The warrants are exercisable over the next nine years.
- In preparation for the service, Hawaiian (HA) plans to set up a pilot base on the continental U.S., expand existing maintenance bases and boost hiring of pilots, mechanics, dispatchers, supply chain employees and others who will help support this new cargo operation.
