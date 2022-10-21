Quality Gold to go public through deal with Tastemaker Acquisition SPAC
Oct. 21, 2022 8:46 AM ETTastemaker Acquisition Corp. (TMKR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Quality Gold, a specialty logistics and jewelry distributor, said it agreed to go public through a deal with Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR).
- The combined company's enterprise value is expected to be $989 million, according to a statement. The deal is expected to close in Q1. The new company will continue to be led by Michael and Jason Langhammer and current senior management.
- Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Quality Gold Holdings Inc. and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker “QGLD.”
- Founded in 1979, Quality Gold offers more than 165,000 jewelry and gift products.
- The Tastemaker (TMKR) SPAC went public in January of 2021.
