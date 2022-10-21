NeuBase stock rises on gene editing research collaboration
Oct. 21, 2022 8:52 AM ETNeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) on Friday said it signed a gene editing research agreement with one of the top 10 global healthcare companies.
- The healthcare company will evaluate NeuBase's PATrOL technology for three monogenic genetic diseases. PATrOL is a peptide nucleic acid (PNA)-based technology aimed at editing, upregulating or downregulating gene function, NBSE said in press release on Friday.
- Under the agreement, the companies will collaborate on the evaluation of drug candidates for three undisclosed indications. The healthcare company will have the exclusive opportunity, subject to conditions, to license and develop the candidates created under the contract.
- "Our PATrOL technology enables us to create a series of peptide nucleic acids (PNAs) designed to target a genetic mutation and recruit the cell’s own high fidelity nucleic acid repair machinery to resolve the mutation," said NeuBase CEO Dietrich Stephan.
- PATrOL gene editing is differentiated as it does not require bacterial enzymes (such as CRISPR-Cas9), which potentially increases fidelity and reduces immunogenicity to provide a safer solution to patients for in vivo gene editing, the company noted.
- NBSE +3.57% to $0.31 premarket Oct. 21
