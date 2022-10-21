Ebix reaffirms business outlook, receives inbound interest for investments
Oct. 21, 2022 8:50 AM ETEbix, Inc. (EBIX)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Software company Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) reaffirmed its business outlook, having said it received inbound interest for investments.
- The company said several strategic and institutional international players are interested in making investments into the company and/or its subsidiaries, and the independent board's strategic investment committee will evaluate the offers.
- EbixCash, the company's Indian unit, is exploring interest from a few international players in taking a minority investment in the company. The unit is also expected to file for an IPO in the near term.
- Also, the company has engaged some international bankers to refinance its existing loan facilities.
- EBIX shares were trading +0.80% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
