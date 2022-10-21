The shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) tended higher pre-market Friday after Jefferies assumed its coverage with a Buy recommendation noting that the market has not yet fully recognized an impending growth inflection in the generic drugmaker.

TEVA has recorded contractions in its topline since 2017, and Wall Street expects the company to report a ~3% YoY decline in revenue for 2022.

However, Jefferies analyst Glen Santangelo and the team expect TEVA to record low-single-digit growth from 2023 and beyond as the company recovers from heavy debt load and significant legal concerns.

In September, TEVA Chief Executive Kare Schultz said that the company expected to finalize a nationwide opioid settlement by the year-end."….the recent opioid settlement better enables the company to get back to business," the analysts wrote, issuing a $10 per share target on TEVA.

The estimated growth should support the company to achieve its deleveraging goals and trading at only six times the 2024 EBITDA estimate, "we believe the pending inflection is not fully appreciated," the analysts concluded.

While Wall Street remained uncertain about Teva (TEVA), with an average rating of Hold from analysts, Seeking Alpha Authors issued a Buy rating on the stock. However, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates TEVA as a Strong Buy.