Huntington Bancshares Q3 earnings beat, boosts year NII guidance as rates climb

Oct. 21, 2022

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Friday boosted its 2022 guidance for net interest income as the Federal Reserve continues on its rate-hiking campaign. Meanwhile, it reduced its guidance for non-interest income as it's retaining Small Business Administration loan balances instead of recording gain on sale.

The bank said it sees 2022 non-GAAP net interest income (excluding PPP and PPA) rising in high 20s to low 30s percentage range from its previous range of rising in the low to mid-20s. But it expects noninterest income to decline in low single digits compared with its prior expectation of rising in low to mid-single digits.

The bank still expects year loan growth in the high single digits. Net charge-offs are still expected to be less than 15 basis points.

Q4 adjusted expense is expected to rise by low single digit percentage from $1.04B in Q3, driven by business growth and production/revenue-driven compensation.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.39 comes in a penny over the $0.38 consensus and rose from $0.36 in Q2 and from $0.35 in Q3 2021.

"Credit continues to perform very well with five consecutive quarters of declining nonperforming assets, reflecting our aggregate moderate-to-low risk appetite through the cycle," said Chairman, President, and CEO Steve Steinour.

Q3 total revenue (fully taxable equivalent) of $1.90B, exceeding the $1.84B consensus, rose from $1.75B in the prior quarter and $1.70B in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted preprovision net revenue of $867M increased from $758M in Q2.

Q3 net interest income (FTE) of $1.41B vs. $1.27B in Q2 and $1.17B in Q3 2021.

Provision for credit losses rose to $106M in the quarter from $67M in the prior quarter and from a benefit of $62M in the year-ago period.

Q3 total adjusted noninterest expense rose to $1.04B from $994M in Q2 and declined from $1.06B in Q3 2021.

Average loans and leases increased to $117.0B from $113.9B in the prior quarter; average core deposits of $141.7B slipped from $141.8B.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

