H.I.G. Acquisition announces redemption of ordinary share

Oct. 21, 2022 8:43 AM ETH.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (HIGA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • H.I.G. Acquisition (NYSE:HIGA) has announced that its board of directors had determined to redeem all of its outstanding Class A ordinary shares, effective as of Oct. 24, 2022.
  • Net of taxes and dissolution expenses, the per-share redemption price for the public shares is expected to be ~$10.04.
  • The Redemption amount will be payable to the holders of the Class A shares upon presentation of their respective share or unit certificates or other delivery of their shares or units to the Co.’s transfer agent.
  • There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company’s warrants. 

