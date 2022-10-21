Fund investors retracted capital for the fourth straight week

The financial community found themselves to be net sellers of fund assets that include both ETFs and conventional funds for the fourth week in a row. In total, investors retracted $6.8B on the week according to data from the latest Refinitiv Lipper weekly fund flow report.

Equity funds amassed $4.1B for the week as they led the inflow charge. At the same time, money market funds redeemed $5.7B, taxable bond funds lost $2.6B, and tax-exempt fixed income funds gave back $2.6B.

Equity based exchange traded funds were able to attract investor capital for the third straight week as the segment pulled in $11.3B. From a leadership stance, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) garnered the most significant inflows at $5.5B and $513M.

At the other end, the popular Invesco QQQ Trust 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) watched the largest amount of cash leave their respected funds. QQQ experienced outflows of $1.1B and IAU observed losses of $691M.

Fixed Income ETFs also yielded new money on the week as the segment brought in $5.5B. The top two inflow leaders were the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) which attracted $2.2B and the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) as it pulled in $1.1B.

In reverse, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) felt the largest outflows of the space at $626M and $357M.

In related ETF flow news, globally listed exchange traded funds amassed more than $33B of capital inflows for September.