Private Bancorp of America GAAP EPS of $1.12 beats by $0.26, revenue of $22.01M beats by $1.8M
Oct. 21, 2022 9:10 AM ETPrivate Bancorp of America, Inc. (PBAM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Private Bancorp of America press release (OTCQX:PBAM): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.12 beats by $0.26.
- Revenue of $22.01M (+21.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.8M.
- Total loans held-for-investment (“HFI”), excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, reached $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $108.9 million or 7.9% from the prior quarter and $367.8 million or 32.9% from the same period in the prior year.
- Non-interest-bearing demand deposits grew $16.2 million or 2.2% from the prior quarter and $117.0 million or 18.1% from same period in the prior year, representing 49.9% of total deposits
- The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.3 million, an increase of $657 thousand compared to the prior quarter and was attributed to organic loan growth
