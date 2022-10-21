Altamira Therapeutics surges ~50% on divestiture of inner ear development unit

Oct. 21, 2022 9:12 AM ETAltamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

  • Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) said on Friday it had agreed to sell 90% of the share capital of Zilentin subsidiary, which include inner ear therapeutics research and development programs and a license to use its RNA delivery technology in certain inner ear applications to a European family office and will now focus on its RNA delivery platform.
  • (CYTO) has risen ~50% before the bell.
  • The company said it will receive cash payment of $2M, second upfront payment upon option exercise of $25M, and potential milestone payments of up to $55M and future royalties.
  • As part of the deal, the buyer has agreed to acquire 90% of the share capital for immediate cash consideration of $1M.
  • An option entitles Zilentin to acquire Altamira’s remaining legacy assets in inner ear therapeutics, including AM-101 (tinnitus), AM-111 (hearing loss) and AM-125 (vertigo), for an upfront payment of $25 million in cash.
  • The option can be exercised for 30 days.
  • After the 30 days, Zilentin will have a right of first refusal to acquire these companies until Dec. 31, with the $25M option-exercise payment increasing by $1M per month.
  • The company is also actively working towards divestiture of Bentrio nasal spray before year-end.

