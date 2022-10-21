InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) shares fell 5% Friday morning after hospitality company provided its third quarter trading update, with group-wide revenue per available room (RevPAR) exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Q3 group RevPAR grew 28% vs 2021 and 2.7% vs 2019, with Americas +6.8%, EMEAA (0.1)% and Greater China (20.0)%.

RevPAR performance in the Americas was well ahead compared to three years ago and the EMEAA region was back to broadly flat on 2019 levels.

Improvements in Greater China reflected the lifting of some of the Covid-related travel restrictions. However, an increasing number of restrictions were reintroduced again towards the end of the quarter, with these continuing into October.

Average daily rate was up 13% vs 2021 and +11% vs 2019, while occupancy grew 8% pts vs 2021, but was down 6% pts vs 2019.

Gross system size growth 4.3% Y/Y. The company opened 8.0k rooms (51 hotels) in the quarter, similar to Q2 and ahead of Q1.

In addition, IHG announced the departure of CFO and Group Head of Strategy Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson. Johnson will leave in six months' time to take up a new position outside of IHG.

Search for his successor has begun.