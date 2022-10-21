Google replies India's antitrust order major setback for consumers, businesses
Oct. 21, 2022 9:17 AM ET
- Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google said on Friday India's competition regulator decision to fine it 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anticompetition practices is a "major setback for nation's consumers and businesses."
- The U.S. tech giant further commented that it is reviewing the decision to evaluate "next steps," reported Reuters.
- Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday ordered Google to change its approach of its Android platform and fined the company 13.38 billion Indian rupees, citing Google is leveraging its dominant position in the online search and app store market for Android devices to protect its apps like Google Chrome and Youtube.
- In the comment released Friday, Google did not explain what the next steps would be but the market believes the tech giant is very likely to challenge the order.
- The antirust watchdog has also restricted Google from certain revenue sharing agreement with smartphone makers on the note that such practices help Google to gain exclusivity for its search services "to the total exclusion of competitors."
- Google was also ordered by India not to confine users to pick their search engine while setting up their phone for the first time and from uninstalling its pre-installed apps on Android devices like Google Maps and Gmail.
- It follows the legal battles tech giant has been slammed by recently as the state of Texas sued Google over biometric data collection without consent while in Europe the company is imposed a $5 billion fine on charges of forcing smartphone manufacturers for pre-installation of its apps on Android.
- Stock is down 2% in pre-market on Friday.
