Canadian retail sales seen lower in September
Oct. 21, 2022
- Retail sales in Canada likely fell by 0.5% month-over-month in September of 2022, preliminary estimates showed.
- Considering August, retail sales rose by 0.7% from a month earlier, ahead of preliminary estimates of a 0.4% rise and rebounding from a downwardly revised contraction of 2.2% in July, on higher sales at food and beverage stores, as well as motor vehicle and parts dealers.
- On a yearly basis, retail trade rose by 7% in August, easing from the 8% jump in July.
