Canadian retail sales seen lower in September

Oct. 21, 2022 9:20 AM ETEWC, HEWC, FLCABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Retail sales in Canada likely fell by 0.5% month-over-month in September of 2022, preliminary estimates showed.
  • Considering August, retail sales rose by 0.7% from a month earlier, ahead of preliminary estimates of a 0.4% rise and rebounding from a downwardly revised contraction of 2.2% in July, on higher sales at food and beverage stores, as well as motor vehicle and parts dealers.
  • On a yearly basis, retail trade rose by 7% in August, easing from the 8% jump in July.
  • ETFs: EWC, HEWC, FLCA.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.