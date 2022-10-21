Medigus states Jeffs' Brands acquires Amazon Marketplace brand
Oct. 21, 2022 9:02 AM ETMedigus Ltd. (MDGS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) has announced that Jeffs' Brands has entered into a non-binding LOI for the purchase of an Amazon Marketplace brand for $2.5M in cash.
- With estimated annualized revenues of ~$2.7M in 2022, the brand has more than 22,000 positive individual product reviews.
- The brand's mission is to create premium quality supplements using safe, naturally sourced, proven ingredients combined with the best methods available in nature and science and manufactured in the U. S.
- "It is our intention to expand the brand's activity and improve its results by utilizing our technology, experienced team, and high capabilities," said Viki Hakmon, CEO of Jeffs' Brands.
