Medigus states Jeffs' Brands acquires Amazon Marketplace brand

Oct. 21, 2022 9:02 AM ETMedigus Ltd. (MDGS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) has announced that Jeffs' Brands has entered into a non-binding LOI for the purchase of an Amazon Marketplace brand for $2.5M in cash.
  • With estimated annualized revenues of ~$2.7M in 2022, the brand has more than 22,000 positive individual product reviews.
  • The brand's mission is to create premium quality supplements using safe, naturally sourced, proven ingredients combined with the best methods available in nature and science and manufactured in the U. S.
  • "It is our intention to expand the brand's activity and improve its results by utilizing our technology, experienced team, and high capabilities," said Viki Hakmon, CEO of Jeffs' Brands.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.