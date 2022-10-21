Belmer resigning from Netflix's board (updated)
Oct. 21, 2022 9:21 AM ET By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) says director Rodolphe Belmer is resigning from the board.
- In an SEC filing, the company notes Belmer notified Netflix he would resign effective Oct. 27.
- His resignation is not due to any disagreement with the company, Netflix says.
- Belmer's departure leaves the board with 11 members. Belmer, then CEO of Eutelsat, became the 10th director on Netflix's board Jan. 22, 2018.
- Updated: Belmer is set to join TF1, France's leading commercial channel, and will be proposed as CEO next week, with a plan to become chairman and CEO after the Feb. 13 board meeting.
