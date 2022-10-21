Moderna upgraded to market perform at SVB Securities on likely higher COVID shot pricing

Oct. 21, 2022 9:27 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)MRKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • SVB Leerink has upgraded Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to market perform from underperform saying that it will benefit from a likely increase in prices for COVID-19 vaccines when distribution moves to the commercial market from a federally managed system next year.
  • The firm boosted its price target to $101 from $74 (~15% downside based on Thursday's close).
  • Analyst Mani Foroohar wrote that assuming Moderna (MRNA) prices its COVID vaccine in 2023 as a rational duopolist, the move would greatly improve the company's chances of meeting its 2023 revenue guidance.
  • He added that phase 2 data from Moderna (MRNA) and partner Merck's (MRK) personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) expected this quarter could further strengthen the bull case.
  • SVB also increased its probability of success for both the PCV and respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidates.
