Tyler Technologies signs third statewide agreement in Oregon
Oct. 21, 2022 9:34 AM ETTyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) has signed a software-as-a-service agreement with the Oregon Judicial Department for Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision and Supervision Access solutions.
- The solutions will support Oregon’s statewide efforts for a more consistent, risk-based approach to inform decision-making for pretrial release and reduce reliance on monetary bail.
- “With our statewide pretrial release initiative, we needed to select and implement a robust case management solution under a fairly quick timeframe,” said Bryant Baehr, the OJD’s chief information officer. “We believe Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision and Supervision Access solutions will meet our evolving needs. We’re also confident that Tyler’s strong implementation process and team will help us manage a complex pretrial release program.”
Comments