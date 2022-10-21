Philip Morris is a long-term pick at Morgan Stanley with U.S. strategy expected to pay off

Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) after taking in the company's earnings report and pointing to positive developments around PM's evolving US growth strategy.

For FQ3, Philip Morris was noted to have delivered strong underlying fundamentals, characterized by in-line IQOS volume growth (+22% Y/Y) and better than expected combustibles performance despite a tough macro backdrop.

As for strategy, PM’s $2.7B payment to Altria (MO) to regain control of IQOS U.S. distribution is said to alleviated the overhang stemming from the dispute between the tobacco majors and gives investors visibility around IQOS's reentry into the U.S. market in 2024.

"While the up-front payment appears substantial, we believe this is a compelling value for PM relative to the size of the US cigarette profit pool."

Notably, PM has indicated that its U.S. growth strategy and 10% IQOS market share target for 2030 are not dependent on Swedish Match and that the company can build its own distribution footprint.

After giving a slight lift to FY23 estimates and adjusted for appropriate valuation, Morgan Stanley maintained its price target of $102. The firm is even more constructive on the long-term potential for PM with higher costs in the near-term investment needs potentially keeping some shareholders on the sidelines.

