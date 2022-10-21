With the Federal Reserve poised for a fourth 75-basis point hike of its key interest rate in November, the central bank policymakers may start the debate about when to start slowing its rate increases at that meeting, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Earlier this month, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said, "I imagine we will have a very thoughtful discussion about the pace of tightening" at the Nov. 1-2 meeting.

If the policymakers decide to reduce the size of its hike to 50 bps in December, they'll have to convince the markets that they're not backing off of their campaign to combat inflation and they'll want to prepare investors for that shift in the weeks after the November meeting, WSJ's Nick Timiraos said in the article.

That prospect has the equity markets somewhat encouraged. The S&P 500 is up 0.5% in early Friday trading, the Dow is up 0.7%, and the Nasdaq +0.1%. But keep in mind, after the stock markets rallied in July and August on the expectation that the Fed might slow its pace of increases.

The 10-year Treasury, though, has dropped pushing up yield by 3 bps to 4.26%. And the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), up 0.1% to 112.97 at 10:02 AM ET, has receded from the 113.94 it hit earlier in the day.

In late August, though, Fed Chair put an end to that speculation through his Jackson Hole speech. "We are taking forceful and rapid steps to moderate demand so that it comes into better alignment with supply, and to keep inflation expectations anchored. We will keep at it until we are confident the job is done," he said in the speech.

On Thursday, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he expects the Fed to stop hiking rates "sometime next year" and give it time for the higher cost of capital to work its way through the economy.

Currently, the CME FedWatch tool has a 92% probability on a 75-bp hike in November, and a 59% probability of 75-bp hike in December. A 50-bp hike in December gets a 39% probability.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, one of the Fed's biggest doves before the pandemic recession, insisted on Wednesday that it's a bigger risk to undershoot on rate hikes than on overdoing it.